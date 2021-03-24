NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the opening session. (Photo: VNA)

They will listen to a report summing up opinions and petitions that voters and people nationwide send to the 11th meeting, and another on the supervision of the settlement of voters’ petitions sent to the 10th session.The National Election Council will also report on its work since its inception to March 2021.Several Government’s reports, including one supplementing the assessment of the implementation of the 2020 socio-economic development plan, will also be tabled for discussion.The NA Chairwoman is scheduled to deliver a draft report reviewing the performance of the 14th legislature on March 24.The same day, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong will present a working report of the President for 2016-2021, and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will deliver a working report of the Government for the tenure./.