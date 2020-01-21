Business HCM City to speed up public investment disbursement Ho Chi Minh City's authorities plan to review obstacles to public spending and the speed of fund allocation and disbursement this year. ​

Business VPBank announces record pre-tax profit in 2019 The Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) announced a record consolidated pre-tax profit of 10.3 trillion VND in 2019 (447 million USD), exceeding 9 percent of the yearly plan and up 12.3 percent compared to 2018.

Business Efforts to maintain Vietnam’s leading position in cashew export Vietnam stood out as the world’s largest cashew exporter last year but there remains many challenges ahead for the country to retain its leading position in the future.