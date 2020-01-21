Liquefied natural gas-fired power plant to be built in Bac Lieu
The People’s Committee of Bac Lieu province on January 21 granted an investment decision to Singapore’s Delta Offshore Energy Pte.Ltd (DOE) to build a 3,200MW liquefied natural gas-fired power plant.
Chairman of the Bac Lieu People’s Committee Duong Thanh Trung (R) grants an investment decision to a representative from Singapore’s Delta Offshore Energy Pte.Ltd (DOE) to build a 3,200MW liquefied natural gas-fired power plant. (Photo: VNA)
The project, worth approximately 4 billion USD, is the biggest foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the Mekong Delta region.
According to DOE Singapore, the project will comprise of a power plant built on 40 hectares in Vinh Hau A commune (Hoa Binh district), a floating station to receive and store 150,000-174,000 cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a gas recycling station, and a 35km high pressure gas pipeline.
By the end of 2020, the investor said it will complete the preparation of the project investment and in the next three years, it will deploy the construction of the LNG receiving and storage area and the gas recycling station as well as bring the gas pipeline ashore and operate the first-phase gas turbine with a designed capacity of 750MW.
Afterwards, it will continue installing and putting into operation the remaining turbines to reach the full capacity of 3,200MW before December 2027.
The electricity prices will be determined through the negotiations between DOE Singapore and Vietnam Electricity (EVN).
Speaking at the decision-granting ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Duong Thanh Trung described the LNG-fueled power plant as a key project which will create a driving force for changing the local economic structure.
It is expected to create thousands of jobs and contribute more than 3 trillion VND (129.6 million USD) per year to the State budget.
He asked the investor and partners to ensure the progress of the project, and affirmed to create all favourable conditions for them./.