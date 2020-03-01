Health Travellers from Iran, Italy required to fill medical declarations The Health Ministry said on February 29 that it has sent dispatch No.987/BYT-DP to People’s Committees of cities and provinces informing them on the requirement for medical declaration for travellers coming from or travelling through Iran and Italy.

Health Vietnamese citizen infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in RoK A Vietnamese citizen has been confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in Daegu city, one of the two epicenters of COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Health NGO, Australian man support newborn care in Yen Bai Non-governmental organisation VinaCapital Foundation and an Australian sponsor on February 28 presented medical equipment worth nearly 250 million VND (10,600 USD) to the healthcare centre of Van Yen district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, to help care for newborn babies.

Health International organisations hail Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) spoke highly of Vietnam’s performance in preventing and combating the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) at a working session with Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam in Hanoi on February 28.