Business Overseas remittances to HCM City up 35% in 2023 The flow of overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City is estimated to reach about 8.92 billion USD in 2023, up 35% year on year, said Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Branch in HCM City Nguyen Duc Lenh.

Business ESG - Green standard for Vietnamese food industry The Ho Chi Minh City Trade and Investment Promotion Centre (ITPC) cooperated with the HCM City Food and Foodstuff Association to organise a seminar "ESG - Green standards for the food industry" on December 20.

Business Da Nang seeks more cooperation opportunities with Russia Secretary of Da Nang's Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang expressed his hope for stronger cooperation between the Vietnamese central city and Russia during his reception for Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Bezdetko Gennady Stepanovich on December 21.

Business Vietnam’s wood, wooden furniture exports to hit only 13.5 billion USD in 2023 Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooden furniture will reach only about 13.5 billion USD in 2023, down 15.5% year on year, President of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VIFOREST) Do Xuan Lap told a seminar held in Hanoi on December 21.