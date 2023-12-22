Localities nationwide promote consumption of OCOP products
The five-day event features more than 100 booths showcasing over 2,000 OCOP products and regional specialties from Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of Tay Ho district are hosting an event to introduce products under the One Commune One Product Programme (OCOP) from localities across the country.
Addressing the opening ceremony on December 21, Vice Director of the department Ta Van Truong said the event offers a good chance for businesses and producers to enhance trade connections, promote brands and products, as well as connect the consumption of OCOP products through networks and distribution channels.
The five-day event features more than 100 booths showcasing over 2,000 OCOP products and regional specialties from Hanoi, 19 central and Central Highlands localities, and 17 others nationwide.
Notably, businesses from Hanoi arrange 45 pavilions at the event to introduce over 1,000 products, including typical products of the Vietnamese and Japanese cultures.
In the framework of the event, a Vietnam – Japan culture exchange programme is organised as part of the activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries. It features various activities imbued with Vietnamese and Japanese cultures, along with art performances joined by artists from both nations./.