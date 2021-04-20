Environment Forum discusses challenges to sustainable energy transition Experts discussed the opportunities and challenges in sustainable energy transition at a Hanoi forum held by Vietnam Energy magazine on April 20, which focused on the development of green, clean, and renewable energy against the backdrop of international capital movement into the country.

Business Vinh Long looks to step up industrial development A surge in investments in the Mekong Delta’s Vinh Long province is expected to be an opportunity for it to speed up its industrial development in the time to come.

Business LG’s smartphone production line to be used to make home appliances The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s tech giant LG Electronics Inc. said on April 20 that it plans to produce home appliances from its smartphone manufacturing line in Vietnam’s Hai Phong city as the company earlier decided to fully withdraw from the mobile business.

Business Ministry targets 650 million USD from mango exports by 2030 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) expects that, by 2030, Vietnam will be home to about 140,000 ha of mango trees with output standing at 1.5 million tonnes, earning the country 650 million USD from exports of the fruit.