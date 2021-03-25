Society Vietnamese ambassador visits Ukraine’s southern provinces Ambassador of Vietnam to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach visited Vietnamese people living in the provinces of Kherson and Mykolaiv from March 21 – 23 to learn about their wishes and help them overcome difficulties.

Society CARE International helps ethnic minorities in Ha Giang The People’s Committee of northern mountainous Ha Giang province and CARE International in Vietnam signed a framework cooperation agreement for the 2021-2026 period on March 24

Society Memorandum signed to boost UXO risk education in Vietnam The Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) and the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Vietnam on March 23 inked a memorandum of understanding on enhancing explosive ordnance risk education.

Society Foreigners in Vietnam to get visa online Visa for foreigners living in Vietnam will be issued online via the National Public Service Portal in 2021.