Long An to spend over 1 trillion VND on anti-erosion projects
The Mekong Delta province of Long An plans to implement three anti-erosion projects at a total cost of over 1 trillion VND (43.4 million USD), according to the provincial People’s Committee.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Long An (VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of Long An plans to implement three anti-erosion projects at a total cost of over 1 trillion VND (43.4 million USD), according to the provincial People’s Committee.
The projects will protect a 2.1-km river dyke in Ben Luc township in Ben Luc district, a 1.2-km dyke along the Vam Co Tay River in Tan An city, and a 3.7-km dyke in Tan Thanh township in Tan Thanh district.
Along with the building of dykes, the projects will also construct roads and irrigation networks as well as civil ports.
According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the sites covered by the projects are vulnerable to climate change and are at major risk from erosion, which can cause heavy losses in property and affect people's lives.
The projects are expected to minimise climate change’s impacts on local people by preventing erosion and saltwater intrusion.
They are also expected to contribute to developing local infrastructure networks, thus promoting socio-economic development./.
The projects will protect a 2.1-km river dyke in Ben Luc township in Ben Luc district, a 1.2-km dyke along the Vam Co Tay River in Tan An city, and a 3.7-km dyke in Tan Thanh township in Tan Thanh district.
Along with the building of dykes, the projects will also construct roads and irrigation networks as well as civil ports.
According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the sites covered by the projects are vulnerable to climate change and are at major risk from erosion, which can cause heavy losses in property and affect people's lives.
The projects are expected to minimise climate change’s impacts on local people by preventing erosion and saltwater intrusion.
They are also expected to contribute to developing local infrastructure networks, thus promoting socio-economic development./.