Environment Vietnam on road to development of carbon market The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, in coordination with the World Bank, held a Final Workshop for the “Vietnam Partnership for Market Readiness” project in Hanoi on December 29. After 5 years of implementation, up to now, the project has made basic preparations, paving the way for the formulation of carbon market policies.

Environment Hanoi to build second waste-to-energy plant Hanoi plans to build the second waste-to-energy plant on the outskirts to serve the capital city’s garbage treatment.

Environment Severe cold spell hits northern, central regions A severe cold spell began affecting the northern and north-central regions from December 29 night, with northern mountainous provinces warned to prepare for frost and rime, according to Nguyen Huu Thanh, deputy head of the Weather Forecasting Division under the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Rice farmers benefit from emissions reduction programme Thousands of rice farmers in the northern province of Thai Binh are benefiting from a programme meant to help them adopt innovative technologies and approaches to increase yields while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a meeting heard in Ho Chi Minh City on December 25.