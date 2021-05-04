At the event (Photo: sggp.vn)

Long An (VNA) – The Long An Golf Investment – Development JSC and Hoan Cau Group will fund the southern province of Long An’s 130th membership of the Tourism Promoting Organization for Asia-Pacific Cities (TPO).



The contract signing ceremony took place in the province on May 4.



Accordingly, they will fund the membership cost of 500 USD and the annual fee of 3,000 USD during the province’s membership.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Tan Hoa said via its membership, Long An could connect with other TPO member cities to develop tourism together through discussing strategies and grasping tourism trends in the region, amid the era of the fourth Industrial Revolution.



He asked relevant agencies and units to work closely with the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to explore the possibility of expanding cooperation between the tourism sector and firms to tap existing potential and strengths.



Hoa also suggested paying attention to resort tourism and supplying tourism value chains.



TPO is an inter-city network aimed at promoting exchange and cooperation among major cities, with key projects such as information sharing, marketing tourist sites, developing new tourism products, and training human resources.



It now groups 130 member cities from 15 countries and 50 tourism organisations./.