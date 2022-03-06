Long Bien Bridge – The Historical Witness Of Hanoi
Revered by Hanoians, Long Bien Bridge is living historical evidence of the courage of the capital throughout the ups and downs of the 20th century.
VNA
You should also see
Infographic(interactive) One year after Vietnam rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive
After one year implementing the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Vietnam has administered nearly 198.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on people living in the country, becoming one of the six countries with the highest vaccination coverage in the world.
See more
InfographicOfficial motto for SEA Games 31
“For a Stronger South East Asia” has been chosen as the official motto of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11), with the international events set to be hosted by the nation this year.
InfographicVietnam’s UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage
Vietnam possesses an array of intangible cultural heritages that have been recognized by UNESCO.
InfographicTigers in Vietnamese people’s cultural life
There are few places where tigers have as many names as in Vietnam. That proves the important position of the tiger in the cultural life of the people.
InfographicVietnamese cuisine sets five world records
For the first time, Vietnam has five culinary world records recognised by both the World Records Union (WorldKings) and the World Records Association (WRA).
InfographicTraditional rituals during Vietnamese Lunar New Year
Offering ritual to God of Agriculture, Opening Royal Seal ritual, Ground-breaking ritual, Thuong Nguyen ritual are among beautiful traditions of Vietnamese people during Tet (Vietnamese Lunar New Year).