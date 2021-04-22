Business VIMC set to earn 469 mln USD in 2021 The State-owned Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) plans to earn some 10.8 trillion VND (nearly 469 million USD) in revenue this year and post 944 billion VND in consolidated profit, its shareholders’ meeting in Hanoi on April 22 heard.

Business Quang Ninh eyes 550,000 visitors during April 30-May Day holiday Home to Ha Long Bay - a recognised world natural heritage, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is set to welcome between 500,000 and 550,000 visitors during the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1) holiday, said a local official.

Business Tien Giang targets 160.64 million USD in key construction investment The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang plans to mobilise over 3.7 trillion VND (160.64 million USD) in public investment capital this year, Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Dinh Thong has said.

Business Soft power helps Vietnam enhance national brand value: Expert Vietnam has performed strongly in optimising soft power to enhance the value of domestic product trademarks, according to Vu Ba Phu, head of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).