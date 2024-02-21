During its visit to Vietnam, the foreign guests were taken to several of the most popular tourist attractions in Vung Tau city, including Ho Phap Pagoda, Hoa Long Market, Long Dien ancient house, and Cao Dai Temple.

Visitors also took tours to Ho Chi Minh City and My Tho city in the southern province of Tien Giang.

This marks the second time the Spectrum of the Seas has visited the province.

It is the most modern superyacht in the Quantum class of Royal Caribbean International, stretching 347 metres long and nearly 63 metres in height. It was originally built in Germany and launched in April 2019.

The superyacht features more than 2,000 cabins capable of serving more than 5,600 passengers, and is widely considered to be the largest such vessel in Asia./.

VNA