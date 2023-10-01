Vietnam is seen as an attractive market as the country welcomed many luxurious cruise ships carrying thousands of international travelers to localities across the Southeast Asian nation.

Most recently, Spectrum of the Seas of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines with over 4,000 international visitors on board has docked at Phu My port in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Experts said sea and island tourism is one of the spearhead tourism products of Vietnam, so attention has been paid to upgrading and developing infrastructure at seaports.

Vietnam also has deep-sea port systems meeting the docking demand of large cruise ships and is ready to become a long-term and frequent destination for travelers during their journeys to explore Asia and Southeast Asia, said insiders.

They added that some Vietnamese travel firms have sought to serve more travelers from international cruise ships./.

VNA