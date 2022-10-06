Machinery, supporting industry expos gather 250 brands
At the opening ceremony of the event. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – More than 250 brands are participating at METALEX Vietnam 2022, an annual exhibition showcasing machinery, tools and metalworking industry, and Supporting Industry Show 2022, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 6.
The brands from 20 countries and territories include Accretech, Epson, Mitutoyo, Takamaz, Yamaha, Hiwin, LKM, and New Century.
Lasting until October 8 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, the shows enabled Vietnamese mechanical processors to meet representatives of foreign traders to learn about opportunities to manufacture mechanical products for export to potential markets such as North America.
At the event (Photo: VNA)They also feature a seminar on the application of additive manufacturing in mechanical processing and metal 3D printing; an Engineer Master Class workshop; business matchmaking events; and technology showcases, among others.
Vu Trong Tai, general director of RX Tradex Vietnam – one of the organisers, said METALEX Vietnam 2022 introduces latest trends in the market and connect potential partners./.