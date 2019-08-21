Illustrative image (Source: internet)

- VCCorp has informed that the pilot version of its “Lotus” social network will officially be launched on September 16.The project has been developed by over 200 technical engineers of the firm, who are working in various fields of mobile application, artificial intelligence (AI), and Big Data.The social networking project was established, invested and implemented by VCCorp, with the participation of domestic companies and individuals.Designed by a group of user-experience experts, Lotus is a social network that goes in a different direction with the content as its focus, thus creating an effective platform to support content creators and individuals to create better contents for users.It will be made public in two forms on the website at http://lotus.vn, and mobile app.-VNA