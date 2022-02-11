Hotline: (024) 39411349
Tết Nhâm Dần 2022
Travel Destinations

Magnificent landscape of Ha Long Bay

Ha Long Bay, known as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famous for its stunning limestone mountains rising from emerald waters that took shape for thousands of years.
VNA

  • Sung Sot cave means Surprising or Amazing Cave. It is on Bo Hon Island and is one of the most spectacular and largest caves of Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)

  • The core area of Ha Long Bay was recognised twice by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage site in 1994 and 2000, with global special values of geology. (Photo: VNA)

  • The beauty of Trong Mai Islet (rock of 'the kissing cocks') in Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)

  • Cruise is a classic way of travel in Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)

  • Located in the southwest of Ha Long Bay, Dinh Huong Island consists of only one huge stone which has a shape of an incense burner, hence the name Dinh Huong (Incense Burner Islet) by locals. (Photo: VNA)

  • Ha Long Bay boasts a mysterious and sacred beauty with universal significance. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums