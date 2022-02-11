Magnificent landscape of Ha Long Bay
Sung Sot cave means Surprising or Amazing Cave. It is on Bo Hon Island and is one of the most spectacular and largest caves of Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)
The core area of Ha Long Bay was recognised twice by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage site in 1994 and 2000, with global special values of geology. (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of Trong Mai Islet (rock of 'the kissing cocks') in Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)
Cruise is a classic way of travel in Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)
Located in the southwest of Ha Long Bay, Dinh Huong Island consists of only one huge stone which has a shape of an incense burner, hence the name Dinh Huong (Incense Burner Islet) by locals. (Photo: VNA)
Ha Long Bay boasts a mysterious and sacred beauty with universal significance. (Photo: VNA)