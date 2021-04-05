World Philippines shows interest in joining CPTPP The Philippines has formally expressed interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), with the goal of building new relationships with countries outside its existing bilateral free trade agreements.

World More than 70 dead in Indonesia, Timor-Leste floods More than 70 people have died and dozens are still missing after flash floods and landslides swept through East Nusa Tenggara of Indonesia and neighbouring Timor-Leste on April 4.

World Over 9,600 fines meted out in Singapore for COVID-19 breaches More than 9,600 fines have been issued to individuals and companies for failing to adhere to COVID-19 rules in the past year, with the authorities warning that there will be no let-up in enforcement as more people return to workplaces on April 5 and other guidelines are relaxed.

World Thailand capitalises on groundwater to cope with drought Thailand is working to tap into groundwater resources in its most arid regions in the face of severe drought in the hottest season.