Malaysia, Brunei agree to reinforce bilateral ties
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Brunei Sultan and PM Haji Hassanal Bolkiah held the 23rd annual leaders’ consultation on April 5, agreeing to boost the countries’ cooperation, including in the COVID-19 combat.
The joint statement issued following the event noted that to facilitate people’s cross-border movement, both countries will prioritise vaccination for their diplomats, students, and expatriates; ensure access to vaccine supplies for both Brunei and Malaysia; and mutually recognise each other’s vaccination certificates.
The two leaders agreed in principle on the establishment of a reciprocal “green lane”, with effective COVID-19 prevention and control measures, to facilitate essential business and official travel between both countries.
In terms of bilateral ties, they reaffirmed their commitment to further nurture this special relationship by broadening and strengthening cooperation in an array of mutually beneficial areas.
They appreciated the collaboration between the two governments, particularly in managing the repatriation of their respective citizens stranded in each other's country and other nations during the pandemic.
The leaders also expressed their wish to enhance economic links, including in agriculture, fisheries, education, connectivity, trade, and tourism; defence ties; cooperation in youth and sports; along with transport connectivity.
In a memorandum of understanding between the two governments on cooperation in disaster management signed at the end of the leaders' consultation, they said the countries will strengthen ties in the area, particularly through training, joint exercise, operation and the exchange of expertise and information related to disaster prevention and risk reduction./.
