Malaysia changes form of trial for foreign fishermen encroaching its waters
Director of the Terengganu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Suffi Mohd Ramli on June 29 said the making of decision to detain foreign fishermen who conduct illegal fishing activities in Malaysia’s waters will be conducted through online meetings, instead at the court as in the past.
Hanoi (VNA) – Director of the Terengganu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Suffi Mohd Ramli on June 29 said the making of decision to detain foreign fishermen who conduct illegal fishing activities in Malaysia’s waters will be conducted through online meetings, instead at the court as in the past.
The move aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the official said, adding that the change will be firstly applied to those Vietnamese fishermen who were arrested on June 27.
Recently, Malaysia has increased the arrest of foreign fishing vessels illegal operating in its waters. During Malaysia's application of the Movement Control Order (MCO), MMEA only chased foreign fishing vessels from Malaysia’s territorial waters to prevent the risk of COVID-19 infection.
However, in a press conference on June 24, MMEA Director General, Admiral Mohd Zubil Bin Mat Som said that his country would conduct arrest of violating fishing vessels and fishermen, and tougher measures will be applied to foreign fishermen./.
The move aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the official said, adding that the change will be firstly applied to those Vietnamese fishermen who were arrested on June 27.
Recently, Malaysia has increased the arrest of foreign fishing vessels illegal operating in its waters. During Malaysia's application of the Movement Control Order (MCO), MMEA only chased foreign fishing vessels from Malaysia’s territorial waters to prevent the risk of COVID-19 infection.
However, in a press conference on June 24, MMEA Director General, Admiral Mohd Zubil Bin Mat Som said that his country would conduct arrest of violating fishing vessels and fishermen, and tougher measures will be applied to foreign fishermen./.