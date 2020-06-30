World Flood in China not to affect Mekong River water level in Thailand Thailand’s National Water Administration has reported that severe flooding in China won’t cause the water level in the Mekong River to rise, and Thailand will not be affected.

World Thailand to reopen border checkpoints, Indonesia warns of COVID-19 asymptomatic carriers Thailand will reopen checkpoints on the border with all neighboring countries to resume cross-border cargo transport and trading from July 1, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

World UN Security Council discusses Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam The UN Security Council (UNSC) held an online discussion on June 29 regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).