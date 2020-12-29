Malaysia collects over 100 million USD of digital service tax
The Malaysian government has so far collected 428.07 million RM (105 million USD) from digital service providers since the start of the enforcement of the Digital Services Tax early this year, said Deputy Finance Minister Abd Rahim Bakri.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The Malaysian government has so far collected 428.07 million RM (105 million USD) from digital service providers since the start of the enforcement of the Digital Services Tax early this year, said Deputy Finance Minister Abd Rahim Bakri.
He said the tax was imposed on, among others, Netflix, Amazon, advertisements on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, as well as applications and games on smartphones.
This is a new source of revenue for the country and will be enhanced in the future, he said at the debate on the Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020 on December 29.
The official added that this collection is imposed on not only local but also foreign digital service providers./.
