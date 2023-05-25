LIMA ’23, themed “The Nexus of Asia's Maritime and Aerospace Trade”, begins on May 23 and runs until May 27, 2023 (Photo: thesundaily.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that the 2023 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA ’23) exhibition will reinforce Malaysia as a regional hub for the aerospace and maritime industries.

Speaking with the press after visiting the exhibition, the leader affirmed that the event will enable the country to move closer to the realisation of the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint and the Malaysia Shipping Master Plan.



He congratulated and thanked the two co-lead ministers for LIMA ’23, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Transport Minister Anthony Loke, as well as their respective teams for driving this initiative.

Anwar also commend Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang and the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) for putting together the first-ever SpaceTech Nexus at this year’s LIMA.

Referring to the ocean protection issue, Defense Minister Mohamad said that the government is very keen to apply and implement the concept of Green Economy, in which sustainable economic growth must be matched with maintaining the ocean health.



Besides, key issues such as pollution control, marine ecosystem health and sustainable fisheries will always be a priority in the direction to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



LIMA ’23, themed “The Nexus of Asia's Maritime and Aerospace Trade”, began on May 23 and will run until May 27.

The event is expected to attract more than 45,000 merchants and 250,000 exhibition goers to visit nearly 600 exhibition booths with the participation of about 140 defense industry corporations and companies from many countries worldwide./.