Malaysia focuses on handling external challenges in 2023
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia will continue to focus on managing external challenges and the ramifications facing its economy this year, said Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Zafrul Aziz.
According to the national news agency of Malaysia Bernama, speaking at a February 20 session of the ministry, the official said the growth momentum generated in 2022, which can be attributed to decisive policies to safeguard the economy as well as protect and create jobs since March 2020, will propel the country forward this year.
He said during the pandemic years, Malaysia invested in various measures to strengthen its resilience and these have helped support the nation’s economic recovery while strengthening its fundamentals.
The country’s gross domestic product in 2022 outperformed expectations, with growth recorded at 8.7%, the highest in 22 years, he added.
The minister said its economic outlook seems encouraging with 2022 trade surpassing 2 trillion RM (451.26 million USD) and exports growing 25% to 1.6 trillion RM.
However, expecting a tough year ahead, he expressed hope that all stakeholders could work closely with the ministry in helping industries and exporters to build resilience to better deal with the challenges ahead./.
