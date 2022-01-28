In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Photo: Xinhua)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has outpaced other emerging Southeast Asia peers as the most attractive country for foreign direct investment in the 2022 Milken Institute Global Opportunity Index released on January 27, said the Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry on January 28.



The ministry affirmed that this is a further testament to the Government's resolve, commitment and proactiveness in developing sound policies and efficiently and constantly driving domestic reforms which has ultimately elevated Malaysia's position as a preferred investment destination, signifying the strong confidence of foreign investors in the agile business ecosystem and vibrant economy.



The index also showed that Malaysia secured the top spot due to its strong performance across all categories measured, namely having a strong economic performance, offering highly qualified workforce and being firmly integrated with the global economy.



It drew attention to Malaysia having taken steps to relax restrictions and enact policies in capitalising on its trade developments, thus helping it claim first-place ranking in this year's index./.