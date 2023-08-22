Malaysia opens 8th business events week
The Malaysia Business Events Week 2023 is set to last for six days at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. (Illustrative photo: myceb.com.my)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The 8th Malaysia Business Events Week (MBEW) 2023 kicked off at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on August 21, drawing about 400 Malaysian and foreign practitioners in the business events industry.
The MBEW is a flagship event of the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) dedicated to bringing together Malaysia's business events industry and its stakeholders for a dynamic platform of learning, discussion, idea exchange, business exploration, networking, and innovation.
At the opening ceremony, YBhg. Datuk Zamri Mat Zain, Deputy Secretary General from the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), said MyCEB has cemented its position as the industry's pillar, successfully securing 149 business events as of August 2023. This translates to an estimated economic impact of 2.4 billion RM (over 500 million USD).
He further stressed MOTAC’s ongoing support for business events and welcomed partnerships with non-industry entities, including non-governmental organisations, to foster growth.
One of the standout moments of MBEW 2023 was the launch of the MyTripleE support programme, an integral part of MyCEB’s Meet in Malaysia campaign.
MyTripleE is designed to bolster Malaysia's appeal as a prime destination for regional and international business events. The programme focuses on three strategic areas: Excel, Elevate, and Enliven. It is poised to offer both financial and non-financial backing to optimise the delivery of top-tier business events, catering to various segments including conventions, exhibitions, and corporate meetings.
Datuk Hajah Saraya Arbi, Interim Chairman of MyCEB, said that MyTripleE envisions attracting 5.9 million delegates by 2030. This could generate an estimated 42.12 billion RM in economic benefits and create nearly 26,00 jobs.
MBEW 2023 is scheduled to last for six days./.