World Indonesia's gold production to decline sharply in 2020 Indonesia’s gold production reached only 9.98 tonnes as of May 2020, much lower than the figure in the same period last year (109.02 tonnes), according to senior advisor of Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Irwandy Arif.

World Indonesia backs MSMEs amid COVID-19 The Indonesian government has prepared a credit package worth up to 4.2 trillion rupiah (about 285 million USD) to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to resume production amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, according to Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan.

World Thailand approves rice price guarantee scheme for 2020-2021 The National Rice Policy Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, has approved a rice price guarantee scheme for the 2020-2021 crop, offering guaranteed prices at the same rates as during the previous season.

World Singapore develops new COVID-19 test kit Singaporean scientists have developed an improved COVID-19 test kit that can deliver results more quickly, halving the processing time from about four hours to less than two, according to The Straits Times.