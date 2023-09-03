Visitors at Malaysia’s Perak Crafts Festivals 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia’s Perak Crafts Festivals, the seventh of its kind jointly held by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and the fine art craft development corporation, aims to rake in 1 million RM (215,000 USD) in sales and attract more than 70,000 visitors.



A total of 51 artisans and entrepreneurs across Malaysia are participating in the festival which takes place from August 25 - September 3, said MOTAC deputy secretary-general Mohd Yusri Mohd Yusoff.



The festival which has been held since 2014 is organised with the aim of promoting and commercialising local craft products to local residents and tourists as well as increasing the community's knowledge and awareness of Malaysian crafts, he said.



Various other interesting activities were also being held throughout the event such as batik dyeing activities, rattan basket weaving and making decorative vases, among others./.