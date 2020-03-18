World Thailand gives tourists SIM cards to download health declaration app Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will be providing SIM Cards to travellers from risk countries, allowing them to download the AOT Airports application into their mobile phones, in order to submit compulsory health declarations and enable tracking.

World All visitors to Thailand require medical certificate, insurance and monitoring system The Thai government has announced that citizens of and those arriving from South Korea, Italy, Iran, as well as China and two of its territories Macau and Hong Kong, are to experience the kingdom’s most stringent screening.

World Indonesia to suspend visa exemption policy over COVID-19 concerns Indonesia plans to halt its visa exemption policy for citizens of all countries for one month and expand restrictions for those who have travelled to some of the world's countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, in an effort to curb the disease’s spread in the country.