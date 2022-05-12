Malaysia, Singapore to host SEA Games in 2027, 2029
Malaysia and Singapore will host the 34th and 35th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in 2027 and 2029, respectively, according to the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF).
The match between Vietnam and the Philippines in the women's football at SEA Games 31 in Vietnam's Quang Ninh province on May 11. Vietnam won 2 - 1 over their opponents in this game. (Photo: NVA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia and Singapore will host the 34th and 35th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in 2027 and 2029, respectively, according to the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF).
President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the decision to select Malaysia to host the 34th SEA Games in 2027 was agreed unanimously at the SEAGF Council meeting on May 12.
He thanked the SEAGF Council for the trust and belief in the Olympic Council of Malaysia.
It will be the seventh time Malaysia will host the region’s biennial sporting event, with the most recent being in 2017.
Last year, the Malaysian council expressed the country’s interest to hold the 2027 Games, following Brunei's withdrawal.
Meanwhile, Singapore was announced the hosts of the 35th SEA Games in 2029. The most recent Games it organised was in 2015.
The 31st SEA Games is underway in Vietnam until May 23, the second of its kind to be held in the country.
The 32nd Games will take place in Cambodia in 2023 and the 33rd in Thailand in 2025./.