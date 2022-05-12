World Pencak Silat fighter wins first gold for Singapore at SEA Games 31 Pencak Silat fighter Iqbal Abdul Rahman won the first gold medal for Singapore at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi after beating Thailand's Ilyas Sadara in the artistic men’s tunggal (singles) finals on May 11, according to the Organising Committee.

World SEA Games 31: Cambodian cyclists determined to obtain best results The Cambodian Cycling Federation (CCF) has selected outstanding athletes to take part in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) being held in Vietnam.

World ASEAN foreign ministers review preparation for ASEAN-US Special Summit Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reviewed preparations for the ASEAN - US Special Summit in Washington D.C on May 11 (local time).

World Malaysian expert stresses significance of Special ASEAN - US Summit A Malaysian expert in international affairs has highlighted the significance of the Special ASEAN - US Summit, which will mark the 45th anniversary of the two sides’ dialogue relations.