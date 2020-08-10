Malaysia spends nearly 15 million USD to support pandemic-hit farmers
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has allocated 62 million RM (14.6 million USD) to farmers' organisations through the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) to help its members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Ronald Kiandee said that of the total, 50 million RM was given to short-term agrofood programmes (start producing in three to six months) with each farmers’organisation receiving between 100,000-200,000RM.
Ronald said that another 10 million RM was allocated for infrastructure facilities for food storage and distribution purposes as well as crop integration programmes to ensure the food supply value chain is streamlined more efficiently.
Another 2 million RM is also allocated to increase the use of agricultural machinery including tractors and harvester, the minister said.
He affirmed that all departments and agencies under the ministry including the Agriculture Department, Fisheries Department, Veterinary Services Department, Farmers’ Organisation Board (LPP), Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) and Agrobank have been instructed to implement these programmes and initiatives as soon as possible to ensure that the target groups receive the benefits and the government’s goals are achieved./.
