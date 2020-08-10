World RoK to export paprika to Vietnam The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on August 10 that it has completed negotiations with Vietnam to export paprika, a type of bell pepper, to the Southeast Asian country.

World Philippine President confident ASEAN will overcome COVID-19 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his confidence that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thailand devises three scenarios for tourism recovery The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has envisioned three scenarios for the recovery pace of the country’s tourism next year, with the worst case being a contraction of revenue from international visitors to 296 billion THB (about 9.5 billion USD).

ASEAN ASEAN founding anniversary marked in Ukraine The embassies of Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia in Ukraine co-organised a flag-hoisting ceremony on August 8 to mark the 53rd anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2020).