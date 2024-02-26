At the soft launch of IGEM 2024 (Photo: Malaymail)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2024 has targeted 4.8 billion MYR (1 billion USD) in business leads, 480 exhibitors and 48,000 visitors from over 48 countries, said Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.



IGEM 2024, which will mark its 15th anniversary this year, is based on five sub-themes, namely empowering cities, electrifying mobility, decarbonising energy, accelerating circularity and protecting biodiversity, the minister said.



Themed “Race Towards Net Zero: Regional Leadership for Climate Urgency”, IGEM 2024 will be held in Kuala Lumpur from October 9-11.



The event will have a Central Energy Transition Asia (CETA) zone for the first time, which will showcase global innovation pavilions, and another first will be the multi-venue connected autonomous shared electric mobility future exhibition.



“Over and above these, we will also be hosting the circular economy showcase for the first time, which will bring together key leaders in innovative practices, technologies, and businesses,” he added./.