World Thailand: Century-old stone sculptures displayed at Emerald Buddha Temple Stone sculptures over 100 years old that were recently excavated from beneath the wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha went on display at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, for tourists to admire during the long weekend.

World Japan appreciates role of Japan-Vietnam ties in regional peace, stability An official of the Japan Ministry of Defence has affirmed that cooperation between Japan and Vietnam is increasingly important to peace and stability in the region and to the international community in the context of the changing world situation.

World Evusheld antibody medication to arrive in Thailand next week The first shipment of the long-acting antibody drug "Evusheld" is expected to arrive in Thailand on July 25 and will be administered immediately to patients with kidney failure and organ transplants.

World Philippines seeks way to reduce costs, raise food production The Philippine Government has recently said that it is looking to sign import deals with some of the world's biggest fertiliser suppliers, including China and Russia, to help lower costs and increase food production amid high inflation.