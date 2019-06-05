Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (blue costume) meets Muslims on Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

(Photo: New Straits Times)

Some 30,000 Muslims in Malaysia, in their traditional costumes, streamed to the Seri Perdana complex in the Prime Minister’s residence on June 5 for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.This is a traditional activity hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister and the Cabinet.Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad met the residents after attending similar event at Malaysian royal palace in the morning.Muslims are treated to a wide range of Malaysian dishes like goring mamak, Nasi impit, kuey teow, and Rendang besides Indian and Middle East food.In his speech broadcast live on June 4, Mahathir extended his wishes to all Muslims in Malaysia, and expressed his hope that Hari Raya Aidilfitri would be an opportunity for the followers of the religion to promote solidarity and support each other to build the nation.-VNA