Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on September 4 approved part of the applications for the recruitment of foreign workers, involving barbering, textiles and goldsmithing.

Talking with the press, Anwar placed the condition that local youths be trained to fill up vacancies in the three sectors. There have to be efforts made by units concerned and training must be provided for the youths, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Human Resources V. Sivakumar Sivakumar said about 15,000 foreign workers are needed for the barbering, goldsmithing and textile sectors, adding that the three sectors have been facing problems for the past few years after recruitment was frozen due to COVID-19.

“A lot of efforts were taken to get locals to work in these sectors but there were constraints and employers found it difficult to employ them. And so there was a high demand for workers in these three sectors for years”, he said./.