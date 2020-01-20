World Philippines cracks down on evacuation as volcano recharges Philippine authorities on January 20 ordered a crackdown on visits to the danger zone around Taal volcano as scientists warned it could be "recharging" for a more powerful explosion.

World Indonesia prepares for ASEAN, G-20 meetings Indonesia is preparing for meetings of G-20 and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations which will be held in the country in 2023.

World Vietnam attends Fullerton Forum in Singapore A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Director of the Institute for Defence Strategy Maj. Gen. Nguyen Van Than is attending the Fullerton Forum in Singapore from January 19-21.