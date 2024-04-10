World Laos warns of air pollution at alarming level Fine dust concentration in many provinces and cities of Laos is reported on April 9 to be harmful to human health.

World Thailand: Rice prices predicted to rise in Q2 Thai rice exporters expect global prices will increase in the second quarter because of the impact of the El Niño phenomenon and India's rice export restrictions, reported the Bangkok Post.

World Singapore pilots electric harbour craft charging point The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on April 8 launched the first pilot trial for an electric harbour craft charging point at Marina South Pier, providing the maritime industry with decarbonisation options.

World 6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua on April 9, but did not trigger a tsunami warning, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency.