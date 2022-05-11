Malaysian expert stresses significance of Special ASEAN - US Summit
A Malaysian expert in international affairs has highlighted the significance of the Special ASEAN - US Summit, which will mark the 45th anniversary of the two sides’ dialogue relations.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (second, right) arrives in Washington D.C. on May 11 morning (local time) to attend the Special ASEAN - US Summit. (Photo: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – A Malaysian expert in international affairs has highlighted the significance of the Special ASEAN - US Summit, which will mark the 45th anniversary of the two sides’ dialogue relations.
Talking to Vietnam News Agency, Dr. Hoo Chiew Ping, a senior lecturer at the National University of Malaysia, said the summit, scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on May 12 and 13, is the second of its kind to be held since 2016 and the first with in-person participation of ASEAN and US leaders since 2017.
She said the summit will be a big test and also an opportunity for President Joe Biden to show that the US will strengthen its ties with ASEAN.
The Biden administration knows the US can only be successful in the Indo-Pacific region when it manages to attract coordination and contributions from its partners, she noted.
Hoo said through the summit, Biden will outline the US target of a more effective economic solution to Southeast Asia in the post-pandemic economic recovery process.
In the context of disrupted global supply chains due to COVID-19 impacts on China (the supplier of 60 - 70 percent of raw material imports and exports) and economic impacts of the Russia - Ukraine tensions, the enhancement of economic links with the US could help make up for the serious supply chain disruptions, according to the expert.
Both Malaysia and Vietnam are part of the semiconductor supply chain for major manufacturers to produce electronic devices. While ASEAN wants to make use of US investment, Washington D.C. also wishes to gain trust from the bloc’s members to move its factories to regional countries, she added./.