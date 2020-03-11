World Indonesia, Netherlands sign cooperation deals worth 1 billion USD Indonesia and the Netherlands have signed a number of cooperation agreements worth 1 billion USD in total during the visit of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to the Southeast Asian country.

World Indonesia introduces new trading policy to dampen falling stock prices The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has announced a new trading policy to prevent stocks from falling more than 10 percent after the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) crashed to a three-year low on March 9.

World Malaysia’s new administration prioritises fighting corruption Malaysia’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on March 11 that fighting corruption will be the top priority for all members of the new administration.