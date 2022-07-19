World Singapore tightens monetary policy to fight inflation The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has recently further tightened its monetary policy by raising the mid-point of the Singapore dollar Nominal Effective Exchange Rate policy band to its prevailing level to fight price pressures.

World At least 11 killed in traffic accident in Indonesia’s capital An oil tank truck hot several cars and motorcycles in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on July 18, claiming 11 lives and injuring many others, according to Indonesia’s rescue force.

World Thailand boosts robotics industry The Thai government will boost the development of the robotics industry, Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn has said.

World Indonesia optimistic about 5.1% growth in Q2 President Joko Widodo has recently said he was optimistic Indonesia's economy could have expanded 5.1% in the second quarter of 2022, supported by increasing public consumption and investment amid robust investors' confidence in the country.