World New COVID-19 developments in several Southeast Asian nations Thailand announced 4,887 new COVID-19 cases on May 12 – the highest-ever number recorded in a single day in the Southeast Asian country.

World Vietnam supports inspections, accountability of IS’s crimes Since terrorism poses serious threat to international peace and security, Vietnam support the work of United Nation (UN)’s investigative team on IS crime so as to assist national efforts to bring justice to victims in Iraq, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.

World Indonesia’s economic growth headed towards positive growth Indonesia’s economic growth is already on the right track and is headed towards positive growth, according to Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) for National Entrepreneur Development Arsjad Rasjid.

World Singapore: Changi Airport’s terminal buildings, Jewel closed due to COVID-19 All Changi Airport passenger terminal buildings and Jewel Changi in Singapore will be closed for two weeks to all members of the public from May 13, amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the airport.