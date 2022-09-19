World Thailand reopens railway service to Laos The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced that the railway service connecting Thailand’s Nong Khai province with Thanaleng station in Laos has resumed operation since September 16, in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided in both countries.

World Cambodia posts progresses in child-abuse prevention: independent evaluation An independent evaluation recognising Cambodia's progress on tackling violence against children has recently been released at an event co-hosted by the Cambodian Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation (MoSVY) and UNICEF.

World Singapore spends over 50 billion USD to fight COVID-19 over past two years Singapore spent 72.3 billion SGD (51.3 bilion USD) on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two fiscal years, Singapore’s Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah said at a recent meeting of the country's parliament.

World Laos plans to export electricity to Vietnam The Lao Government and relevant energy companies plan to spend over 2 billion USD for the construction of a wind power project in Sepon district, Savannakhet province to serve domestic demand and export to Vietnam.