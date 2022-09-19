Malaysia’s machinery, equipment exports up 25% in seven months
Malaysia’s machinery and equipment (M&E) exports reached 34.4 billion RM (7.5 billion USD) in the first seven months of 2022, up 25.5% from a year earlier, according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).
MATRADE deputy chief executive officer Sharimahton Mat Saleh said M&E is an important industry to the country and the seventh largest export sector, with a value of 49.9 billion RM, making up 4% of Malaysia’s total exports in 2021.
M&E has recorded double-digit export growth by 26.6% in 2021 from the value of 39.5 billion RM in 2020, with such markets as Singapore, the US, China, Indonesia, and Thailand.
Machines and apparatus used principally for manufacturing semiconductors, parts, and accessories are the largest export segment, valued at 8.8 billion RM or 17.5% of total M&E exports in 2021, according to the official./.
