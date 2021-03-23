World Singaporean Foreign Minister visits three Southeast Asian nations Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an official visit to Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia from March 22, said the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ASEAN Argentina, ASEAN boost cooperation Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Felipe Sola has recently had a working session with the ambassadors of ASEAN member states to the country, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia, to discuss cooperation with the bloc.

ASEAN ACDFM-18: Cambodia underscores regional cooperation to cope with threats Cambodia commits to enhancing cooperation within ASEAN and with ASEAN's dialogue partners to address security and humanitarian threats, including responding to disaster relief and transnational crime, Cambodian news agency AKP reported, quoting a Cambodian official as saying at the 18th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces' Meeting (ACDFM-18).

ASEAN Over 40,700 people in Laos receive COVID-19 jabs More than 40,700 people in Laos received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 15, the Lao News Agency (KPL) reported on March 19.