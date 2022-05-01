Malaysia’s shooting team aims for satisfying results at SEA Games 31
Marksman Johnathan Wong is confident that the Malaysian national shooting team can achieve better results at the coming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after a comprehensive training, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) reported.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Marksman Johnathan Wong is confident that the Malaysian national shooting team can achieve better results at the coming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after a comprehensive training, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) reported.
The 29-year-old is set to make his sixth SEA Games appearance, saying that the team’s preparation was not only from the technical aspect but also in terms of sports science, with support from the National Sports Institute of Malaysia during its training.
At SEA Games 31, Johnathan will compete in the men’s 10 air pistol individual, men’s team and mixed team as well as the men’s 50m pistol individual. At the previous edition in the Philippines, he failed to gun down any medals.
National coach Mohd Firdaus Abd Rahim said Malaysia targets one gold and four bronzes at the Games.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.