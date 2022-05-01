World Japanese PM attaches importance to relations with Vietnam: Foreign Press Secretary Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio always attaches importance to the Japan-Vietnam relations, Foreign Press Secretary Ono Hikariko said while chairing a virtual press conference on May 1 announcing the initial results of the Japanese PM’s on-going official visit to Vietnam.

ASEAN Vietnamese ambassador pays working visit to Brazilian state Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa paid a working visit to Amazonas state on April 25-28, in the framework of the working programme of the ASEAN Committee in Brazil (ACB).

World Japanese gov’t attaches great importance to ties with Vietnam: expert Prof. Dr. Oba Mie from Kanagawa University has highlighted the importance the Japanese Government attaches to relations with Vietnam ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s tour of Indonesia (April 29 - 30), Vietnam (April 30 - May 1), and Thailand (May 1 - 2).