Business Hanoi’s January CPI moderately increases Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) in January inched up by only 0.35% month-on-month and 3.09% year-on-year, the municipal Statistics Office has reported.

Business More realty businesses established, resume operations in 2022 The number of newly-established enterprises and businesses resuming operations in the real estate market saw a remarkable rise last year, said the Ministry of Construction.

Business Foreign investors remain optimistic about Vietnamese stock market From being net sellers in the first nine months of 2022, foreign investors have become the driving force supporting the Vietnamese stock market in the last few months, and the inflows are expected to continue this year.

Business Tax and land-use fee reductions should continue in 2023: MoF The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said tax support policies and land-use fee reductions for businesses should be continued throughout 2023 despite shortfalls in state budget collection.