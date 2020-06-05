Business Tax revenue in five months hits almost 21.73 billion USD The tax sector’s state budget revenue was estimated at nearly 500 trillion VND (21.73 billion USD) in the first five months of this year, equal to 97.6 percent of the figure of the same period last year.

Business Ministry denies rumours of Sabeco share purchase The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) denied rumours that it planned to buy shares of Saigon Beer Alcohol and Beverage Company (Sabeco) shares (SAB).

Business HCM City’s industrial production rebounds in May The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for HCM City in May rose 7.9 percent against April but was down 15.5 percent year-on-year, according to the city’s Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Over 50 businesses, cooperatives join sales of Bac Giang lychee More than 50 businesses, cooperatives and markets in and out the northern province of Bac Giang – the country’s largest lychee producer - have registered to engage in sales of “thieu” lychee – a local fruit specialty.