Measures suggested to deepen Vietnam-Laos friendship, solidarity, cooperation
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung outlined measures to help Vietnam and Laos further preserve, nurture, and deepen their great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation in a recent interview to the Vietnam News Agency regarding the 61st anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations.
Hung noted that the world and regional situations are undergoing unprecedented and rapid developments coupled with the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, creating a complex mix of opportunities and challenges. The ambassador said he believes that Vietnam and Laos need to continue standing side by side, enhancing the effectiveness of their cooperation and, in the immediate future, focusing on three priorities.
First, they should continue to deepen their political relations, effectively implement high-level agreements, and maintain and improve the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms between their top leaders. It is crucial to promote and raise the common understanding of the special relationship among their people from all walks of life.
Secondly, they should elevate their economic cooperation by expanding and upgrading the east-west transportation connectivity, establish cohesive cooperation mechanisms, and special policies to unleash resources. It is also necessary to create the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Lao businesses and peoples, resolve issues through breakthrough solutions, utilise new cooperation models, and lever free trade agreements serving better commercial efficiency, market expansion, and investment attraction. And
Thirdly, they should focus on the quality and effectiveness of human resources development to meet development needs and strengthen the bonds and solidarity between the two peoples.
Both countries have a solid foundation to maintain confidence in a bright future for their sustainable and special solidarity, the diplomat stated.
According to him, the bilateral political and diplomatic ties are becoming increasingly close and trustworthy, with high-level exchanges and interactions held regularly through all channels. Cooperation in defense-security and border affairs continues to be a vital pillar in the overall cooperative relationship, with the countries effectively teaming up in preventing and combating organised crime, transnational crime, and drug-related offenses.
Economic, investment, trade, cultural, and scientific-technical collaboration has been expanded, becoming more substantial and effective. Vietnam remains one of the largest investors in Laos. The connection of the two economies, especially infrastructure, transport, and energy, has been vigorously promoted. A significant strategic achievement is that Vietnam has facilitated Laos's access to the sea through its Vung Ang port, opening up new development prospects for the nation.
Joint work in education and human resource development are also a highlight. Over time, tens of thousands of Lao students have studied and conducted research in Vietnam, while thousands of Vietnamese students have studied in Laos.
Notably, Vietnam and Laos have focused on enhancing mutual support and assistance within regional and international forums, making a significant contribution to boosting each country's role and position regionally and internationally./.