Meeting marks 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties
A meeting was held in Khammouane province of Laos on October 28 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.
An art performance at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The event saw the attendance of representatives from the Vietnamese provinces of Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An and Quang Tri that border Laos, and from the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Savannakhet.
In his remarks, Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Khammouane Vanxay Phongsavane thanked all-level Party Committees, authorities and people of Vietnam for their support to Laos during the country’s past struggle for national liberation as well as its present cause of national defence, construction and development, and the development of Khammouane province in particular.
Tran Thang, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Binh, noted that the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos have been developing constantly over the past decades.
At the ceremony, Khammouane province presented certificates of merit to organisations and individuals for their outstanding performance in supporting the locality in the 2017-2022 period./.