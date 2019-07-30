Parade responds to National Day on Anti-Trafficking in Persons (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) – A meeting in response to the National Day on Anti-Trafficking in Persons took place in the northern border province of Lang Son on July 30.



Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Nguyen Thi Thu Ha said the VWU has actively raised public awareness of human trafficking prevention and provided comprehensive support for victims via the establishment of the Peace House in 2007.



The VWU has also chosen 2019 as the Safety Year for Women and Children with an aim to encourage each individual, woman and child to join hands for a safe society, she said.



Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Quy Vuong said the police are working closely with border guards and agencies concerned to crack down on human trafficking nationwide from July 1 to September 30.



The Ministry of Public Security reported that over 1,000 human trafficking cases were discovered from 2016 to June 2019, with nearly 1,500 culprits and over 2,600 victims, 892 of them sold to China, accounting for 84.2 percent, mostly those in Chinese-bordering provinces of Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Dien Bien and Quang Ninh.



On the occasion, the VWU Central Committee, the ministry and the provincial People’s Committee presented gifts to 10 victims who returned home.



Following the meeting, delegates signed a human trafficking preventing agreement and joined a parade in Lang Son city to call on the people to respond to the day.



A thematic seminar and a photo exhibition were also held on the occasion.-VNA