Business Insurance industry forecast to keep thriving in 2020 The insurance industry aims to maintain a high growth rate of 18.42 percent this year, gaining revenue of 188.73 trillion VND (8.1 billion USD), according to the Ministry of Finance’s Insurance Supervisory Authority (ISA).

Business More OCOP products to be certified Vietnam hopes to have 3,843 products qualified for standards of One Commune-One Product (OCOP) programmes by this year, said deputy minister of agriculture and rural development Tran Thanh Nam at a conference in Hanoi on January 9.

Business New airline submitted to PM for approval Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has submitted a new airline project to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval.