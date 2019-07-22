The water level of the Mekong River has dropped as the dry spell continues in Nakhon Phanom (Source: bangkokpost.com)

- The water level in the Mekong River in the northeastern border province of Nakhon Phanom of Thailand is only about 1.5 metres high, possibly the lowest level in almost 100 years, according to local media.As the dry spell continues, the water in the Mekong River has dropped by about 10-20 cm per day. It is now only about 1.5m high, about 11m lower than the spill-over point on the river bank.The water levels in all the Mekong river's tributaries including Nam Oun, Nam Songkhram and Nam Kam are also very low.Meanwhile, water levels in large reservoirs in Nakhon Phanom’s 12 districts are now at only 10-20 percent of their capacities. Rice fields in the areas they run through are now without water.Farmers said their crops would die if there is no rain at all within a week.-VNA