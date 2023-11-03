Vietnam’s real estate market is witnessing a rising number of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s real estate market is witnessing a rising number of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, with the engagement of both foreign and domestic investors.



In the third quarter of this year, a number of major M&As were made in the market, including Malaysia’s SkyWorld Development Berhad acquiring 2,060 sq.m of land in HCM City’s District 8 from Thuan Thanh JSC with a price of 14.3 million USD for its housing project.



Gamuda Land, the property arm of Malaysia’s Gamuda Berhad, also purchased 3.68 hectares of land worth some 315.8 million USD from Tam Luc Real Estate Corporation, which will serve both commercial and residential purposes.



Vietnam’s Saigonres Group acquired 90% of the shares of Duc Nhi JSC to own a 7,700 sq.m plot in Tan Phu district, HCM City.



Investor confidence is being restored in the real estate market in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA) In the central region, Vietnam’s First Real Land JSC purchased 22% of the charter capital shares of Bach Dang Trading and Service JSC, the owner of a 6,879 sq.m plot in Da Nang, with a price of 8.2 million USD.

Meanwhile, F.I.T Group (Vietnam) also officially divested capital from the Cap Padaran Mui Dinh beach resort project with an area of 800 hectares in Ninh Thuan province.



By the end of October 2023, the total newly registered and adjusted capital together with capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors exceeded 25.76 billion USD, up 14.7% year-on-year.

The real estate business still ranked second at nearly 2.14 billion USD, accounting for more than 8.3% of the accumulative registered investment.



Troy Griffiths, Deputy Managing Director of Savills Vietnam, said real estate M&A activities are increasingly vibrant, stressing the State Bank of Vietnam's continued pursuit of reducing interest rates to the 2020 level is also a good sign for housing property.



Neil MacGregor, Managing Director of Savills Vietnam, said with the shortage of apartment supply, investors who are able to successfully develop new projects will benefit from the strong demand at this time, especially if they target the growing middle-class buyers.



Such positive signs in attracting FDI and M&A show that investor confidence is being restored in the real estate market in Vietnam./.

