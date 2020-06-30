Business Electric wire, cable export surges 33.7 percent in five months Vietnam raked in over 903.8 million USD from exporting electric wires and cables in the first five months of 2020, up 33.7 percent year-on-year, according to statistics of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnam’s trade surplus hits 4 billion USD in H1 Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of 4 billion USD in the first half of 2020, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16 Vietnam Airlines Group will postpone its shareholders’ meeting until July 16, according to a decision signed by Chairman of Vietnam Airlines Executive Board Pham Ngoc Minh.