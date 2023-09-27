Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Although bilateral trade reached over 10 billion USD in 2022, the two nations need to make further efforts to increase trade volume to match their potential and excellent political relationship, he went on.The diplomat said as active and responsible members of the international community, Vietnam and Mexico, based on their reliable partnership, share many core values, common interests, and strategic concerns in the regional and global context towards cooperation, stability, peace, and development./.